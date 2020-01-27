Actor Jim Carrey’s portrait of NBA great Kobe Bryant amounted to two words, said a thousand times: Thank you.
Always quick with a pen or brush these days, on Sunday evening Carrey tweeted a sketch of Bryant, whose unexpected death in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning rocked fans the world over when it was announced that afternoon.
The drawing captures the retired Los Angeles Lakers player in the team uniform he wore for 20 years, glancing back over his shoulder. Beside him, the words:
“Bye Kobe
Thank You
You Were AMAZING!”
Carrey’s signature appears underneath.
The 58-year-old actor has won lots of attention and some criticism for his no-holds-barred paintings that have often targeted U.S. President Donald Trump. Recently however, he told IndieWire he was done with his Trump send-ups.
Tributes for Bryant, 41, came pouring in as soon as the news was shared Sunday, with many basketball greats sharing their grief and disbelief. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the helicopter crash along with seven others.