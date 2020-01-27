Actor Jim Carrey’s portrait of NBA great Kobe Bryant amounted to two words, said a thousand times: Thank you.

Always quick with a pen or brush these days, on Sunday evening Carrey tweeted a sketch of Bryant, whose unexpected death in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning rocked fans the world over when it was announced that afternoon.

The drawing captures the retired Los Angeles Lakers player in the team uniform he wore for 20 years, glancing back over his shoulder. Beside him, the words:

“Bye Kobe

Thank You

You Were AMAZING!”

Carrey’s signature appears underneath.

The 58-year-old actor has won lots of attention and some criticism for his no-holds-barred paintings that have often targeted U.S. President Donald Trump. Recently however, he told IndieWire he was done with his Trump send-ups.