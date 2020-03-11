Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s appearance at a Commonwealth Day service was memorable in two ways: it was their last outing as senior royals, but more importantly, they went out in the fashion equivalent of a mic drop. Meghan’s outfit literally invented the colour green and you can’t convince me otherwise.
The Duchess of Sussex’s accessories paid tribute to the country she called home during her “Suits” tenure and her family’s current residence. (The couple, and their son Archie, have been living in B.C. since their winter vacation in November.)
For her final engagement as a senior working royal, Markle wore diamond earrings by Canadian jeweller Birks, which the brand says are inspired by “the icy beauty of Canadian winters.”
Watch the video above to see what other Canadian brands the royal has repped.
Also on HuffPost: