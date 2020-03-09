The farewell tour is over! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their final appearance as senior working members of the Royal Family.

The couple, who have been in the U.K. since the end of February to attend a series of engagements on behalf of the Queen before they step down from their royal roles on March 31, attended the annual Commonwealth Service on Monday at Westminster Abbey in London.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enter Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were joined by the Queen, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

This was the first time the Sussexes were reunited publicly with the rest of the Royal Family since they announced they were stepping down.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat behind Prince William and Kate Middleton and beside the Earl and Countess of Wessex during the service.

Kate and William talk alone as Harry and Meghan joke with Edward and Sophiehttps://t.co/4V4IpPd2fD pic.twitter.com/ApyWlZZNpZ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 9, 2020

Other notables who attended the service include former Spice Girl Geri Horner (née Halliwell), who brought along her daughter, Bluebell.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an emerald Emilia Wickstead dress with a cape that hung over one shoulder and a matching William Chambers hat, while the duke wore a blue suit with a green lining, matching his wife’s ensemble.

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The lining of Harry's suit is green, matching Meghan's ensemble.

Let’s see a close up of Meghan’s look, shall we?

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex attends the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday.

Together, the duke and duchess walked through the Abbey, seeming less like senior royals who can’t wait to step down and more like a couple who are ready to live their independent lives away from the trappings of the Royal Family.

Witness:

O Duque e a Duquesa de Sussex chegando para a missa do #CommonwealthDay na Abadia de Westminster em Londres hoje - 09 de março.



pic.twitter.com/JQ79pzJjpk — Meghan Markle Brasil (@marklecombr) March 9, 2020

In the lead up to today’s event, the duke and duchess made a series of royal appearances.

On Saturday, Harry and Meghan attended Mountbatten Music Festival at Royal Albert Hall in London, where they “joined veterans, serving members, world-class musicians, composers and conductors of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to help raise funds on behalf of the @RoyalMarines Charity,” according to a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The couple dazzled in complementary red outfits: Meghan in a spectacular red caped gown by Safiyaa, and Harry in military dress.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Meghan and Harry attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 7, in London.

On Friday, the duchess made her final solo appearance as a working member of the Royal Family when she made a surprise visit to Royal Clack Upper School in Dagenham, ahead of International Women’s Day.

Dagenham is an East London suburb, known for when female employees of the Ford Motor Company fought for equal pay in 1968.

Their strike led to Britain’s Equal Pay Act, and is, as the duchess said in front of the school’s student body, “the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right.”

Markle also went solo on Thursday for a private engagement at the Immersive Storytelling Studio on behalf of her patronage, the National Theatre.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The iconic shot of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making their way to the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, 2020 in London.

During the event, which honours injured and sick service personnel and veterans, the duchess presented the Celebrating Excellence prize and the duke thanked his supporters. “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back. Well, I’m also here to tell you I’ve always got yours,” he said.

The couple also witnessed a surprise marriage proposal at the event, which, as photo evidence shows, shocked and delighted them.

WATCH: Harry and Meghan surprised by wedding proposal.

Harry made a few solo engagements, including a tour of the Silverstone Experience, a motor sport museum, with Formula 1 champion, Lewis Hamilton, and a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi.

The couple are expected to return to Canada, where they’ve been living with their 10-month-old son Archie since November. On March 31, the duke and duchess will officially no longer be senior working members of the Royal Family.