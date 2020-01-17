Before Meghan Markle was the Duchess of Sussex, she was an established actress on the American television series, “Suits.” And before Prince Harry became the Duke of Sussex, he was ... well, a prince.
The two met on a blind date in London during the summer of 2016 and what followed was nothing short of a whirlwind relationship.
From a romantic engagement, and a dreamy wedding, to a couple of royal tours, an adorable baby, a lawsuit, and a shocking announcement that they will be stepping down from their senior royal roles and living part-time in Canada, the duke and duchess have probably experienced more than what most couples experience in a lifetime.
So, let’s take a look at Harry and Meghan’s relationship milestones, shall we? Check out their most memorable moments as a couple below.
