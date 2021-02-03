Carlos Osorio/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce take a tour of Kensington Community School on Sept. 1, 2020.

TORONTO — Students inCOVID-19 hot zones Toronto, Peel Region and York Region will have to wait a little longer to get back to class.

TheOntario government announced Wednesday that schools will open in 13 more regions on Feb. 8. Schools in Toronto, Peel and York, however, will not be open until Feb. 16.

These areas will see schools reopen on Feb. 8:

Brant County,

Chatham-Kent,

Hamilton,

Durham Region,

Haldimand-Norfolk,

Halton Region,

Huron Perth,

Lambton,

Niagara Region,

Waterloo Region,

Simcoe-Muskoka,

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph,

and Windsor-Essex.

Before and after school child care programs can open the same day schools are allowed to open, the government said.

“We know how critical getting kids back to school is for the mental health and the development of our children,” Education Minister Stephen Lecce said at a press conference Wednesday.

“But perhaps most importantly, while kids stayed home to learn remotely and with the introduction of tough measures and the stay-at-home orders … we have seen a consistent decline in community transmission.”

Ontario’s seven-day average of new cases stands at 1,675. That’s down from a peak of 3,555 on Jan. 11.

