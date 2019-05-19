Remember before everyone had royal baby fever, when we just had royal wedding fever? Remember taking bets on what Meghan’s wedding dress would look like? Remember waking up at the crack of dawn because the wedding was in the very early morning in North America time zones? Remember asking “who gets married at noon anyway” approximately 500 times? It’s now been a full year since all of those conversations, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Life just flies by, doesn’t it? Because we’re very happy for them — and extremely invested in the relationship of two people we’ll never meet — here’s a look back at the wedding of the century. The “official” commemoration

Sussex Royal, the Duke and Duchess’ official Instagram account, marked the first anniversary on May 19, 2019 with a video set beautifully to a gospel version of “This Little Light of Mine.” It showed behind-the-scenes pictures from the day, including a sweet shot of Prince Charles ushering Meghan down the aisle. The crowd

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Crowds gathered in front of Windsor Castle to watch the royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

An estimated 150,000 people stood outside Windsor Castle to watch the wedding — including an Ontario family who camped out for three days in order to get a good spot. The crowds were so big they could apparently be seen from space. And nearly 30 million people tuned in worldwide to watch the wedding, despite all the time zone challenges. Tell that to the next person who asks “who cares about the royals?” The guests

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Sabrina Dhowre, Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey attend the royal wedding.

It was just, you know, a modest 600-person guest list that included almost everyone in the British Royal Family as well as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, George and Amal Clooney, Idris Elba, Victoria and David Beckham, Carey Mulligan, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica and Ben Mulroney, and Elton John, among many others. The (first) dress

Jane Barlow / PA Images via Getty Images Harry and Meghan descend the steps on their wedding day on May 19, 2018.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Meghan walks down the aisle on her wedding day.

Meghan defied expectation and went simple and classic with her Givenchy wedding gown, designed by Meghan’s frequent collaborator Clare Waight Keller. The boatneck style, with its straight-across neckline, evoked old Hollywood glamour, and became Meghan’s signature style for a little while. The 16-ft. long veil was made from silk tulle. Hand-embroidered flowers along the trim represented each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. (Canada flower’s in case you were wondering, is the bunchberry.) The dress is now on display at Windsor Castle, if you wanted to visit it in the flesh. The wedding party

Associated Press Meghan and Harry pose with their wedding party.

As is tradition, lots of cute royal kids were in the wedding, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Harry’s goddaughters Florence van Cutsem and Zalie Warren and his godson Jasper Dyer were also in the wedding, as were Meghan’s goddaughters Remi and Rylan Litt. Also included: the three children of Jessica and Ben Mulroney. Then-four-year-old Ivy was one of the bridesmaids, while then-seven-year-old twins John and Brian Mulroney, who were page boys, stole the show by making hilarious faces. Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle. The ceremony

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prince Harry and Meghan in St. George's Chapel.

The wedding itself incorporated lots of American traditions with British ones, focusing particularly on Meghan’s African-American heritage.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Michael Bruce Curry delivers the sermon.

American bishop and civil rights leader Michael Bruce Curry delivered the sermon, telling the bride and groom that there was “power in love″ and that “love can help and heal when nothing else can.″

OWEN HUMPHREYS via Getty Images The archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby declares Harry and Meghan husband and wife.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images The Kingdom Choir entertains guests.

Before the wedding started, guests were treated to songs performed by The Kingdom Choir, a British gospel choir. During the ceremony, music came from Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a cellist who was only 19 at the time.

“It was such an awesome moment – just really incredible to perform for Prince Harry and Meghan at their wedding! The atmosphere was amazing and I’m proud to have played a small part in the celebrations. It’s a day I will remember for the rest of my life” pic.twitter.com/kKaMrs7cTS — Sheku Kanneh-Mason (@ShekuKM) May 20, 2018

Harry and Meghan were declared husband and wife by the archbishop of Canterbury. The cake

AFP via Getty Images Claire Ptak puts the finishing touches on the wedding cake in the kitchens of Buckingham Palace in London, on May 17, 2018.

Lemon elderflower sponge cake, with buttercream icing, topped with fresh flowers. Yes, please. The lunch At St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle, the couple and their guests ate Scottish langoustines, grilled English asparagus and croquette of confit Windsor lamb, fricassee of free range chicken with morel mushrooms and young leeks, pea and mint risotto, and ten-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly with apple compote and crackling. The second dress

Kensington Palace Meghan changed into a second dress for their wedding reception.

HuffPost Canada Heading off in style.