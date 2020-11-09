While we don’t know yet how the Royal Family will adjust their holiday plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if years past are any indication they’ll still find a way to celebrate Christmas in a meaningful but safe way.

Previous years have seen the royals fill up their social calendars with a variety of holiday events, including attending Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, baking Christmas goodies for a good cause, the Queen’s annual Christmas broadcast, and visiting local charities.

One of those traditions is the annual Christmas card — did you know the Queen and Prince Philip send around 750 cards during the holidays? Because of the sheer volume of cards, the Queen reportedly starts signing them back in the summer, according to the video above by Town and Country.

In pictures: Royals celebrating Christmas. Story continues below.

But some of these traditions, like Will and Harry’s Christmas Eve soccer match, will definitely not be happening due to the pandemic, but others might go ahead and be modified to protect the health of the Royal Family and members of the community.