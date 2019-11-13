Juanito Aguil via Getty Images Ryan Reynolds, pictured here in Toronto in 2015, has made it clear he's very much still a fan of all things CanCon.

Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds has definitely not forgotten his roots.

On Monday, he and wife Blake Lively went on what we can only describe as an aggressively Canadian date — after the actor posted a tribute to Mounties, of course.

Reynolds used the hashtag #CanadaRemembers in a tribute photo he posted to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday, which was Remembrance Day. He also illustrated his own connection to the force: his brother Terry is a Mountie, he explained on his Instagram stories.

Ryan Reynolds / Instagram Ryan Reynolds posted this photo of his brother Terry, a Mountie.

His father James was a Mountie as well, Tribute reported. Reynolds told the publication that he used to want to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“Being a Mountie is actually a dirtier, rougher, and a much more difficult job than you’d think,” he said.

The “Deadpool” star has had a fair share of Mounties in his life: he also posed with members of the RCMP when he brought his mother Tammy to the Canada’s Walk of Fame ceremony in 2014.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Ryan Reynolds with his mother at the 2014 Canada's Walk Of Fame Awards in Toronto.

Following his expression of respect for the RCMP, Ryan Reynolds and Lively, his non-Canadian wife, went out in New York to see a Canadian music legend: Steven Page, the former frontman of the seminal Barenaked Ladies.

Page’s current band is simply called Steven Page, but according to Page’s social media accounts, they continue to play a healthy amount of classic BNL tunes.

On his Instagram stories, Reynolds shared a black and white photo of him with Page, as well as a picture of him and Lively with the whole band.

Ryan Reynolds / Instagram

Ryan Reynolds / Instagram

Despite being a California native, Lively seems to have embraced many of Reynolds’ decidedly Canadian tastes. In August, she gave him a painting that showed him as a child, delivering copies of the Vancouver Sun in front of his childhood home. “This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me,” he wrote on Instagram.

He’s also a vocal fan of Canadian comedy legend John Candy, the classic CBC TV show “Beachcombers,” and, naturally, Céline Dion. No word yet on where Lively stands on those.