We finally know the name of Shay Mitchell’s baby girl, and, in true celebrity fashion, it’s not your average moniker. The Canadian actress, who recently gave birth to her first child, with partner Matte Babel, revealed the baby’s name to Vogue magazine: Atlas. According to The Bump, the name Atlas is of Greek origin and means “to carry.” “Atlas was a mythical Titan who bore the weight of the world on his shoulders, so the name bears connotations of great strength,” the website explains. Mitchell granted the fashion bible an exclusive interview and photo shoot of her family. “I find myself being a lot more present, and I’m just looking at her every single day. You reflect on how fast time passes when you’re forced to slow down,” she told Vogue on her new experience with motherhood. “The surprising thing is how much I enjoy this calmness.”

Mitchell’s pregnancy journey, however, has been anything but calm. The 32-year-old, who hails from Mississauga, Ont., documented her pregnancy on her YouTube series, “Almost Ready,” where she revealed that she: Wore diapers (relatable for many moms)

Was concerned she might have to get a C-section (happens all the time)

Went back and forth on whether she should get an epidural when it came time to give birth. Her baby girl was also overdue, which inspired the former “Pretty Little Liars” star to show us how she was trying to induce labour by dancing to Starrkeisha’s “Baby Mama Dance.” Let’s watch it again, shall we?

As a new mom, Mitchell is going with the flow as best as she can. “When she’s awake, we just kind of have a chill moment together,” she told Vogue about her daughter. “I’ve had to re-prioritize my work time with her schedule, and that’s been interesting for me. Before it was all about my schedule, now I work once she falls asleep.” Mitchell also prioritizes her me-time, which can be hard for new parents, but can be beneficial to their mental health. Two weeks ago, Mitchell and Babel — a former Much VJ turned music manager in L.A. — joined Canadian singer Drake at his birthday party, which the actress documented on her Instagram stories. But despite making it look like she has this whole parenting thing down pat (reality check: no one does), Mitchell is quick to share that she has doubts about her own abilities. “There is a lot of stress and anxiety,” she told Vogue. “I’d heard all these things from my friends saying, ‘You’re going to second guess a lot of things you do, you’re going to feel guilty when you leave her.’”

Many parents can relate to Mitchell’s experiences, especially her labour story. Last week, she posted a video to YouTube that showed her birth journey, a process that included 23 hours of labour, induction, and an epidural. “The past nine months has been more than I ever imagined. Pregnancy has been one of the most exciting, challenging and physically demanding things I’ve ever done. It’s brought a new meaning to family and my partnership with Matte,” Mitchell wrote in the video’s description.