Cole Burston/Canadian Press Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce speaks at a press conference in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2019.

TORONTO — Ontario’s education minister is calling for an independent mediator to help reach an agreement with four major teachers’ unions. “Mediation works,” Minister Stephen Lecce told reporters at Queen’s Park Monday. “We saw this during our negotiation with CUPE.” The Ford government reached an eleventh-hour agreement the night before non-teaching workers were set to strike in October. A mediator can help the government, unions and trustee associations reach an “enduring settlement” and avoid a strike, Lecce said. Earlier: Premier Doug Ford warns teachers not to pull any strike ‘nonsense.’ Story continues after video.

Shortly before the minister’s press conference, the Catholic teachers’ union put out a press release to accuse the government of sowing confusion. “... The government not only continues to insist on drastic cuts, but they have demonstrated a total lack of understanding or respect for the bargaining process,” the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA) said. “During the most recent bargaining session on Friday, November 15, the government abruptly informed us they are withdrawing some proposals and dismissing their bargaining representatives. At this point, we do not even know who represents the government at the negotiating table, let alone which positions or proposals they are authorized to bring forward or discuss.”

... they have demonstrated a total lack of understanding or respect for the bargaining process. Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association

Lecce denied that the government’s bargaining team had changed and said that withdrawing proposals is a normal part of the process. “It is very normal to table offers ... Some of those offers will stay on the table. Some of those offers, when the union declines them, will be removed from the table,” he said. “Like folks, this happens all the time.” OECTA and three other large unions are in the middle of re-negotiating teachers’ contracts with the government. Here’s where those talks stand: OECTA is not in a legal strike position yet, but members voted overwhelmingly in favour of job action if an agreement is not reached. Negotiations are ongoing.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) will release results of its strike votes Monday afternoon. That union is in a legal position to strike but has not filed a required five-day notice.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) plans to start work-to-rule next Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The French teachers’ union, Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), is still negotiating. NDP education critic Marit Stiles said the government can only get a deal with teachers if it reverses its plan to increase class sizes. “Unless they reverse those cuts, we’re going to be back in this situation again tomorrow and the next day and the day after that,” she said at a press conference Monday.

Legislative Assembly of Ontario Ontario MPP Marit Stiles speaks during question period at Queen's Park on Nov. 7, 2019.