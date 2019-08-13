Trudeau Defends Using Doug Ford’s Name To Attack Conservatives

Chris Young/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from journalists following a meeting with Toronto Mayor John Tory at Toronto City Hall August 13 2019.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again had federal and provincial Conservatives in focus Tuesday during a visit to Toronto to discuss gun violence in the city.

For the second day in a row, the prime minister invoked Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s name to criticize “Conservative politicians” in the lead-up to October’s election.

A reporter noting the trend asked Trudeau if he’s running against the Ontario premier or Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer. Trudeau did not answer the question, and instead responded by accusing both Ford and Scheer of turning their backs on people and projects in need of help.

“We’ve seen time and time again what happens when Conservative governments get elected,” the prime minister said, claiming Toronto saw a decade of “underinvestment” when Stephen Harper was in power.

Scheer “has the same approach economically” as Harper, Trudeau said.

