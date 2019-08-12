Cole Burston/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a press conference at the Parkdale Intercultural Association in Toronto on Aug. 12, 2019.

Ford’s Progressive Conservative government slashed funding for refugee and immigration law services provided by Legal Aid Ontario in its spring budget. Ontario Tories justified the move by arguing that refugee and immigration claims are a federal responsibility.

Trudeau made the campaign-style announcement in Toronto Monday at the Parkdale Intercultural Association, where he accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of walking away from those most in need of help.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will pony up one-time funding of $26.8 million to offset controversial legal aid cuts in Ontario impacting immigrants and refugees.

Trudeau began his announcement by taking a swipe at his predecessor, Stephen Harper, over the former Tory government’s cuts to health care coverage for refugees. He said it was “frustrating” for all Canadians to see “another Conservative government” turning its back on its obligations to vulnerable people.

“Conservative politicians like to say they’re ‘for the people’ and then they end up cutting services for the most vulnerable. It’s what they do,” Trudeau said, riffing off Ford’s campaign slogan.

Legal aid for immigration and refugees has long been a “joint responsibility” between Ottawa and the Ontario government, the prime minister added. Justice Minister David Lametti said much the same in a letter to his provincial counterpart released in July.

“The Ford government decided to step away from that. And that’s why, in this area of shared responsibility, the federal government is choosing to step up.”

The investment will ensure legal aid services for immigrants and refugees in the province continue for 2019-2020, Trudeau said, with more discussions to come on the long-term sustainability of the program. The federal government is also topping up legal aid in British Columbia, with $1.16 million in spending, as well as $200,000 for Manitoba.

Ontario justice minister disappointed

Ontario Attorney General Doug Downey said he was disappointed the funding isn’t for the long-term.

“This one-time funding is troubling because it creates uncertainty and it’s not stable,” he told reporters at Queen’s Park.

Downey said the federal government has paid 70 to 80 per cent of these costs for other provinces but was only funding Ontario’s costs at about 35 per cent.

“To come forward today and say we’re now doing what we were doing in other provinces all along and claim some sort of moral victory, I think is a little tenuous.”

He said that the money Ontario was funnelling into services for immigrants and refugees should have been going to legal aid for criminal and family law cases. Ontario had been spending about $25 million on legal aid for immigrants and refugees; Downey’s government is cutting funding for all types of cases by $164 million over the next three years.

“We’re fighting for the sustainability of the system,” Downey said. “We are fighting for Ontarians.”

