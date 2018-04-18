When your wedding is going to be the social event of the year, why would you limit yourself to just one wedding dress?

According to reports, Meghan Markle, who is marrying Prince Harry at Windsor Castle on May 19, will wear two custom-made wedding dresses for her big day.

Vanity Fair reports that the former "Suits" star will wear "an elaborate yet traditional bridal gown for the ceremony and reception, and a glamorous, more sophisticated dress for the evening."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London today.

"The plan is for [Markle] to change after the ceremony so that she can party the night away in something glamorous and less restrictive," a source told the magazine. "Meghan can't wait to surprise everyone, especially Harry. The wedding dress itself will be traditional and elegant. There is talk of some lace and sleeves and Meghan has been working very closely with the designer who has been sworn to secrecy."

Markle's wedding dress designer is one of the best-kept secrets since the Duchess of Cambridge revealed she was wearing Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton on the day of her 2011 nuptials.

Media outlets have speculated that Markle, 36, could be wearing anyone from Erdem, to Victoria Beckham (who recently denied the rumours), to Ralph and Russo. Most recently, British label Burberry has been named as the most likely dress designer, however the company hasn't commented on the rumour.

"I would be quite excited if it was [fashion designer] Christopher Bailey's final bow for Burberry. I think that would be a nice thing for him to do, [Markle's] worn for them for a long time," British designer Henry Holland recently said on the podcast Wedding Guest Extraordinaire regarding the possibility that Markle could be wearing Burberry for the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the U.K. Team Trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England.

Very few people in Markle's circle know the details of the wedding gown (or gowns). Not even Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, has seen the dress in person, and according to reports, Markle showed her mom sketches of the dress only recently.

According to Vanity Fair, Markle is being helped by her Canadian BFF, stylist Jessica Mulroney, who will reportedly be flying into London soon for Markle's final dress fitting.

Although Markle and Harry are in the final stages of planning their wedding and their honeymoon, which will reportedly take place in Namibia, the couple is also busy with their royal duties.

Today, for example, the twosome met with delegates of the Commonwealth Youth Forum, an organization of which Harry has just been made ambassador, and, as People magazine notes, Markle's presence at the event is "unprecedented" as she's not yet an official member of the Royal Family.

For the reception, Markle wore a white striped Altuzarra dress, a Camilla and Marc blazer, an Oroton crossbody bag and Tamara Mellon Mary Jane heels.

Meghan Markle attends a reception with delegates from the Commonwealth Youth Forum today.

On Saturday, Harry and Markle will attend a reception celebrating the upcoming Invictus Games Sydney 2018, and on April 23, the couple will attend the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service "to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence," according to Kensington Palace's Twitter.

