Here' a list of things Meghan Markle has done during the first five days of her royal tour: met with the Australian Governor General, met with the prime minister, met with the opposition leader, visited a zoo, visited a farm, visited a beach, played football in heels, watched the Invictus Games, met mental health advocates, met community leaders, students, and the public. She's also approximately three months pregnant.

Phil Noble / Pool via AP Meghan visits a western Sydney high school to meet students involved with the 'In League in Harmony Youth Advocate' programme on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

So it's no surprise that according to media covering the royal tour, the Duchess of Sussex will be reducing the number of activities on her itinerary over the next few days.

Reporters including Emily Nash of Hello! and Lizzie Robinson of ITV cited a Kensington Palace source who announced the news Sunday.

Update from @KensingtonRoyal: "After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour." (1/2) — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) October 21, 2018

A palace representative reportedly said Meghan is in good health, but just needs rest. The opening ceremonies of the Invictus Games on Saturday night ran late, and so she opted to skip some of the planned activities on Sunday.

The Duchess of Sussex won't be attending the cycling this morning after last night's late finish, but should join the Duke for the other engagements. "She's feeling fine, but resting," says a royal source. #IG2018#RoyalTourAustralia — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 21, 2018

That means Harry will attend several events on his own. Markle will join Harry on a visit to the picturesque Fraser Island north of Brisbane on Monday, but she won't go on any official engagements.

During their 16-day, four-country royal tour, Meghan and Prince Harry have 76 engagements scheduled, an itinerary that would be tiring for anyone.

Over the weekend, the royals attended the opening of the Anzac War memorial in Sydney, which commemorates soldiers who served in WWI.

Ian Vogler / Pool via AP Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the opening of Anzac Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Samir Hussein / Pool via Getty Images Harry and Meghan stand up during the ceremony.

Samir Hussein / Pool via Getty Images The couple lays a memorial wreath.

James D. Morgan via Getty Images A note left attached to the wreath that Harry and Meghan laid.

They also attended the opening day of the Invictus Games during the day on Saturday, and went to the official opening ceremonies at the Sydney Opera House on Saturday night.

Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images Harry and Meghan pose with Silver medallists Craig McGrath and Scott Reynolds of Australia during the medal ceremony during the JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Mark Metcalfe via Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation Harry and Meghan give medals to winners of the Young Drivers Challenge during the JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Harry and Meghan applauding during the JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony at the Sydney Opera House on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

On Sunday, they attended another Invictus reception with the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Steve Christo / Pool via AP Harry and Meghan attend a lunchtime reception hosted by Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Invictus Games competitors and representatives of the community in the city's central parkland, The Domain in Sydney, on Sunday.

Steve Christo / Pool via AP Harry and Meghan meet children from the Australian Kookaburra Kids Foundation while attending a lunchtime Reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

On Tuesday the couple plans to leave for Fiji, and later to Tonga. They'll end their trip in New Zealand.

Also on HuffPost: