Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Visit Canada With Royal Baby: Report

Brace yourself, Canada, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly coming to Canada in 2019 — with their wee royal baby!

Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl was the first to report this, revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "keen" to travel abroad "as a family."

The royal couple was originally planning to tour the U.S. and Canada in the spring, but plans changed after it was announced in October that Duchess Meghan was pregnant. Baby Sussex's exact due date is unknown, but Kensington Palace said the couple is expecting their first child in springtime.

Harry and Meghan's North American tour has now been pushed back to fall 2019, likely to allow time for the duchess to take maternity leave and fully settle into motherhood. The duchess, however, plans to shorten her leave to accommodate the trip, Elle reports.

The trip is in the early stages of planning, Nicholl said, so the official dates and cities they will be visiting are still unknown. Markle is feeling "fit and well" and plans to carry out royal duties "right up to her due date," the royal correspondent added.

No surprise there. The duchess has always had a strong work ethic, which apparently caught Kensington Palace staff off guard.

"Well-meaning as she is, her particular brand of 'up and at 'em' West Coast energy is an uncomfortable fit with the more formal ethos of some palace staff," The Daily Mail reported in November.

Since becoming part of the Royal Family, Duchess Meghan hasn't slowed down on her royal appearances and duties, except for when she was on the royal tour of Australia and New Zealand in October with Prince Harry. After five jam-packed days — which included meeting Australia's Governor General, visiting a zoo, playing football in heels, and meeting with members of mental health surf group OneWave — the duchess scaled back on activities to give her time to rest.

Since then, Meghan has managed to keep up with her public engagements. Just last week, she made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards where her pregnancy was on full display for the first time.

And on Tuesday morning, the duchess stepped out to visit Brinsworth House, a nursing home run by the Royal Variety Charity. Meghan, who is nearing her third trimester, looked stunning in a festive white floral dress from Brock Collection and a grey wool coat by Montreal brand Soia & Kyo.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Duchess Meghan visits Brinsworth House in Twickenham, England on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The duchess speaks to head chef Stuart Jones as she visits the nursing and care home.

While speaking to one of the residents of Brinsworth House, the duchess said she's "very good" and joked that she was feeling "very pregnant" as she cradled her baby bump.

The royal baby can't come soon enough!