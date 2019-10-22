It’s finally the end of the 43rd federal election, but seriously, what just happened?

Justin Trudeau is still prime minister, and the Liberals now have a minority government is the answer, but we all know, there was so much more that happened during the campaign. It’s almost too much to explain without having a giant board with red string all over it.

That’s where Canada’s editorial cartoonists come in, by literally illustrating this whirlwind election.

The Chronicle Herald’s Michael De Adder captured the overall mood. It was a tumultuous 40-days full of twist and turns we just couldn’t have seen coming — Trudeau’s (several) blackface revelations, heated moments between the candidates, those Bernier billboards.

Some things just can’t be reversed, but Canadians can dream.