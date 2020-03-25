Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Premier Doug Ford speaks at an emergency sitting of the legislation to pass COVID-19 legislation in Toronto on March 19, 2020.

TORONTO — The Ontario government is abandoning its plan to trim billions off the deficit this year so it can spend big on health care and tax deferrals as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the province.

“We have always said Ontario must return to a sound financial footing,” Finance Minister Rod Phillips wrote in his foreword to the province’s latest economic update, released Wednesday.

“Events like we have witnessed in recent weeks underscore why this is so important.”

Phillips was supposed to unveil a full 2020 budget but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in that plan. The minister said he could only release an “economic update” because of the uncertainty caused by the disease.

1,500 new hospital beds

His government is spending $17 billion to respond to the crisis with $3.3 billion going to the health-care system.

That $3.3 billion will create 500 new intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 1,000 new ward beds in Ontario’s hospitals, the economic update said. Twenty thousand patients will also be moved out of hospitals to “more appropriate” locations.

Hundreds of millions of dollars will also be injected into public health, long-term care homes, COVID-19 testing centres and personal protective equipment for health-care workers. A billion dollars will be set aside for a special coronavirus “contingency fund.”

