TORONTO — The Ontario government is abandoning its plan to trim billions off the deficit this year so it can spend big on health care and tax deferrals as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the province.
“We have always said Ontario must return to a sound financial footing,” Finance Minister Rod Phillips wrote in his foreword to the province’s latest economic update, released Wednesday.
“Events like we have witnessed in recent weeks underscore why this is so important.”
Phillips was supposed to unveil a full 2020 budget but the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in that plan. The minister said he could only release an “economic update” because of the uncertainty caused by the disease.
1,500 new hospital beds
His government is spending $17 billion to respond to the crisis with $3.3 billion going to the health-care system.
That $3.3 billion will create 500 new intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 1,000 new ward beds in Ontario’s hospitals, the economic update said. Twenty thousand patients will also be moved out of hospitals to “more appropriate” locations.
Hundreds of millions of dollars will also be injected into public health, long-term care homes, COVID-19 testing centres and personal protective equipment for health-care workers. A billion dollars will be set aside for a special coronavirus “contingency fund.”
One health-care organization said this emergency funding means Ontario is catching up.
“The bottom line is that Ontario had fallen so far behind in terms of health care funding that the emergency announcements only now bring us close to where funding should have been ... before COVID-19,” said Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Health Coalition, in a press release.
Researchers have said that the virus could overwhelm Ontario’s hospitals as early as next week. Nine people with COVID-19 have already died in Ontario and 688 have tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon.
A government official answering journalists’ questions on background said the promised hospital beds will come online on an “ongoing” basis but could not provide an exact date.
Premier Doug Ford’s government previously faced criticism for funding health care below the rate of inflation and for cutting public health funding.
A recent CBC investigation also found many Ontario hospitals were already running at or over capacity even before the COVID-19 outbreak. Ford was elected in 2018 on a platform that promised to end so-called “hallway health care.”
In 2019, ten former provincial health ministers said the government’s “drastic” cuts to public health would make it harder to prevent a disease outbreak. Ford ended up delaying the cuts so that they would no longer be retroactive.
Ontario’s financial watchdog also warned that Ford’s plan to eliminate the deficit could mean serious trade-offs for the health-care system.
In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, the government won’t say when it plans to balance the budget.
It previously said that would happen in the 2023/24 fiscal year. But it also said the deficit would only stand at $6.8 billion in 2020 — now, this year’s deficit will be $20.5 billion.
In addition to spending more on health care, the province is also doling out billions for tax relief and social services.
To lower hydro bills, boost payments for seniors and provide extra money for municipal food banks, shelters and emergency services, the government added $3.7 billion in new spending. Another $10 billion will be spent to defer property taxes and to defer taxes and Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) costs for businesses.