Ontario Becomes Latest Province To Warn Against Gatherings Over 250

Chris Young/Canadian Press Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams attends a news conference in Toronto on Jan. 27, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario’s top public health official will recommend that any events with more than 250 people be put on hold due to COVID-19.

The recommendation comes as award shows and sporting events are cancelled across Canada and Parliament suspends its proceedings in Ottawa. In a memo to be issued Friday, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams says organizers of smaller gatherings should consult with their local public health unit. He also says all Ontarians should practice social distancing as much as possible to manage the spread of the novel coronavirus.