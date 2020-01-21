Life

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have A Long, Special History With Canada

It's their home away from home.

Last week, the Queen confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will live part-time in Canada, as the Royal Family fleshes out the details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s post-royal life.

Markle and her son, Archie, have been living in Victoria since they went on their Christmas break last year, and Harry, who was in the U.K. for over a week to attend previously arranged engagements and discuss his and his wife’s new roles with the Queen, just landed in Canada last night to reunite with his family.

Although Harry told the audience at a fundraiser for his charity Sentebale on Sunday that, “The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change,” we don’t know yet just how much time the duke and duchess will actually spend in England, especially as reports note that staff at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, have been reassigned elsewhere.

Before they got engaged, Harry and Meghan spent a lot of time together in Toronto, where Meghan lived for seven years. They made their public debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto (seen here), where they watched a wheelchair tennis game at the city's Nathan Phillips Square on Sept. 25, 2017.
Since the couple’s announcement that they would be stepping down as working members of the Royal Family and splitting their time between the U.K. and North America, there have been a lot of questions about how they would live and work in Canada. In short, it’s complicated.

But, we do know that both Harry and Meghan share a love for the Great White North, and in truth, Canada has always been a special place for the couple.

See the reasons why below:

Harry Toured Parts Of Canada As A Child
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In October, 1991, Prince Harry, seven, visited parts of Canada with his brother, Prince William, his father, Prince Charles, and his mum, Princess Diana. In this photo, Diana and her boys are on a boat at Niagara Falls.
Prince Harry (And Prince William) Mastered The Canadian Tuxedo
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
During their tour of Canada, Harry and William were given hats by the crew of the Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa after they toured the ship on the Toronto waterfront. Oh, and they also wore adorable jean-on-jean outfits.
Harry Hit The Slopes In Whistler
Tim Graham via Getty Images
During a family holiday at the Whistler Mountain Resort in B.C., Harry, William, and Charles hit the slopes in March, 1998.
Meghan Markle Worked In Toronto
USA Network via Getty Images
Before she became one of the most famous women in the world, Meghan starred in the TV show "Suits," which filmed in Toronto. She played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane on "Suits" for seven seasons.
She Also Lived In Toronto
HuffPost
Meghan rented this Toronto home while she was filming "Suits." It was here where Harry would visit his then-girlfriend before they moved in together. After she moved to London, the house sold for $1.6 million.
Meghan Adopted A Beagle From A Local Rescue
A Dog's Dream Rescue Facebook
While living in Toronto, Markle adopted her dog, a beagle named Guy, from a rescue in Milton, Ont. Guy also had a "brother," Bogart, who Markle had to leave behind when she moved to London because he was too old to travel. However, Guy was by Markle's side when she moved in with Harry in Nottingham Cottage. Meghan was photographed this week walking her two dogs, and although we can't be sure, one of them looks like Guy.
Meghan Partied At The Toronto Film Festival
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Back in her "Suits" days, Meghan partied with her co-stars Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, and Sarah Rafferty at the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Toronto International Film Festival Party on Sept.11, 2012.
Meghan's Close Friends Live In Canada
George Pimentel via Getty Images
While living in Toronto, Meghan became best friends with Jessica Mulroney, a celebrity stylist and wedding planner, who is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian prime minister, Brian Mulroney. Here, the friends posed for a photo at a World Vision event in Toronto on March 22, 2016.
Meghan Cheered On Harry
Mark Blinch / Reuters
In our first glimpse of Meghan as Harry's girlfriend, we watched as she cheered on her boyfriend as he made a speech at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony in Toronto on Sept. 23, 2017.
They Made It Official
Mark Blinch / Reuters
It was at the Invictus Games in Toronto where Meghan and Harry made their public debut as a couple. The twosome watched a game of wheelchair tennis at Nathan Phillips Square on Sept. 25, 2017.
Meghan's Mom Hung Out With Harry
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
We knew Meghan and Harry were serious when Meghan's mom showed up at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto and was spotted hanging out with the couple at the then-Air Canada Centre (now Scotiabank Arena) on Sept. 30, 2017.
Archie's First Snowfall
Sussex Royal Instagram
Welcome to Canada, Archie! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their eight-month-old son to B.C. with them for their Christmas holiday, and the cutie is currently living with his mum on Vancouver Island. According to proud dad, Harry, Arch experienced his first snowfall in the Great White North.
Meghan Visited Vancouver Women's Centre
Downtown Eastside Women's Centre
After Harry and Meghan announced their plans to step down as senior royals, the duchess got right back to work. First stop, the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver to "discuss issues affecting women in the community."

