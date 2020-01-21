But, we do know that both Harry and Meghan share a love for the Great White North, and in truth, Canada has always been a special place for the couple.
See the reasons why below:
Harry Toured Parts Of Canada As A Child
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In October, 1991, Prince Harry, seven, visited parts of Canada with his brother, Prince William, his father, Prince Charles, and his mum, Princess Diana. In this photo, Diana and her boys are on a boat at Niagara Falls.
Prince Harry (And Prince William) Mastered The Canadian Tuxedo
Mirrorpix via Getty Images
During their tour of Canada, Harry and William were given hats by the crew of the Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa after they toured the ship on the Toronto waterfront. Oh, and they also wore adorable jean-on-jean outfits.
Harry Hit The Slopes In Whistler
Tim Graham via Getty Images
During a family holiday at the Whistler Mountain Resort in B.C., Harry, William, and Charles hit the slopes in March, 1998.
Meghan Markle Worked In Toronto
USA Network via Getty Images
Before she became one of the most famous women in the world, Meghan starred in the TV show "Suits," which filmed in Toronto. She played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane on "Suits" for seven seasons.
While living in Toronto, Markle adopted her dog, a beagle named Guy, from a rescue in Milton, Ont. Guy also had a "brother," Bogart, who Markle had to leave behind when she moved to London because he was too old to travel. However, Guy was by Markle's side when she moved in with Harry in Nottingham Cottage. Meghan was photographed this week walking her two dogs, and although we can't be sure, one of them looks like Guy.
Meghan Partied At The Toronto Film Festival
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Back in her "Suits" days, Meghan partied with her co-stars Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Patrick J. Adams, and Sarah Rafferty at the InStyle and Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Toronto International Film Festival Party on Sept.11, 2012.
Meghan's Close Friends Live In Canada
George Pimentel via Getty Images
While living in Toronto, Meghan became best friends with Jessica Mulroney, a celebrity stylist and wedding planner, who is married to Ben Mulroney, the son of former Canadian prime minister, Brian Mulroney. Here, the friends posed for a photo at a World Vision event in Toronto on March 22, 2016.
Meghan Cheered On Harry
Mark Blinch / Reuters
In our first glimpse of Meghan as Harry's girlfriend, we watched as she cheered on her boyfriend as he made a speech at the Invictus Games' opening ceremony in Toronto on Sept. 23, 2017.
We knew Meghan and Harry were serious when Meghan's mom showed up at the Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto and was spotted hanging out with the couple at the then-Air Canada Centre (now Scotiabank Arena) on Sept. 30, 2017.
Archie's First Snowfall
Sussex Royal Instagram
Welcome to Canada, Archie! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought their eight-month-old son to B.C. with them for their Christmas holiday, and the cutie is currently living with his mum on Vancouver Island. According to proud dad, Harry, Arch experienced his first snowfall in the Great White North.