Last week, the Queen confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will live part-time in Canada, as the Royal Family fleshes out the details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s post-royal life.

Markle and her son, Archie, have been living in Victoria since they went on their Christmas break last year, and Harry, who was in the U.K. for over a week to attend previously arranged engagements and discuss his and his wife’s new roles with the Queen, just landed in Canada last night to reunite with his family.

Although Harry told the audience at a fundraiser for his charity Sentebale on Sunday that, “The U.K. is my home and a place that I love. That will never change,” we don’t know yet just how much time the duke and duchess will actually spend in England, especially as reports note that staff at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, have been reassigned elsewhere.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Before they got engaged, Harry and Meghan spent a lot of time together in Toronto, where Meghan lived for seven years. They made their public debut as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto (seen here), where they watched a wheelchair tennis game at the city's Nathan Phillips Square on Sept. 25, 2017.

But, we do know that both Harry and Meghan share a love for the Great White North, and in truth, Canada has always been a special place for the couple.

See the reasons why below: