There are just weeks to go until the royal wedding, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren't slowing down their already packed schedules. (It's totally doable to plan the biggest wedding of the decade while working, right?)

On Friday, the couple paid a visit to Bath, England, to watch the U.K. team trials for the 2018 Invictus Games, which will be held in Sydney in October.

Both the prince and Markle dressed down for the occasion, with Harry sporting an Invictus Games jacket and Markle wearing black bootcut jeans, an Invictus Games polo shirt, and a trench coat from one of her favourite Canadian fashion brands, Aritzia. (You can buy the Babaton by Aritzia coat here.)

For those who know their Harry-Markle relationship history, you'll remember that before they got engaged, the couple made their official public debut together at the Invictus Games in Toronto last September. (As if we could forget the hand-holding seen around the world.)

The former "Suits" actress also wore Aritzia during the Games' opening ceremony in the form of a burgundy dress.

Meghan Markle wears an Aritzia dress during the Invictus Games opening ceremony on Sept. 23, 2017 in Toronto.

Since then, as you know, a lot has happened. Not only did Harry and Markle get engaged soon after their Toronto appearance, but they've been working steadily as Markle gets accustomed to her role as a future member of the Royal Family.

More recently, the couple made a surprise visit to Belfast, Northern Ireland, where they met with young people who are a part of Harry's peace-building program Amazing the Space, and made a pit stop to the city's Titanic Belfast museum.

And in March, the former actress attended her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II at a Commonwealth Day Service.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the U.K. team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 on April 6, 2018 in Bath, England.

The couple has also been busy planning their wedding, which will take place on May 19: invitations have been sent out (we're still waiting for ours), the cake has been chosen (and it sounds delicious), and the florist has been handpicked.

Most importantly, Markle has chosen her wedding dress, and although we won't find out who designed the gown until the day of the nuptials, we can take a few guesses. Some names that have been floating around the internet include British fashion house Erdem, which is helmed by Canadian designer Erdem Moralıoğlu; Ralph and Russo (the team behind her gorgeous engagement dress); and Inbal Dror, an Israeli fashion designer who reportedly submitted her wedding dress designs after receiving a request for sketches from Buckingham Palace. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It's unlikely that even Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, has seen her wedding dress in person. According to ABC News, Markle flew to Los Angeles to be with her mom during Easter weekend and showed her sketches of the dress.

However, there's at least one Canadian who has seen the top-secret gown: Markle's BFF Jessica Mulroney. According to reporter Omid Scobie, Mulroney, who does PR for Kleinfeld Hudson's Bay, helped Markle, 36, pick out her wedding dress.

