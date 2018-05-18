If you're marrying an honest-to-goodness prince, one wedding dress is not enough.

And for her big day, Meghan Markle, now called the Duchess of Sussex, leaned in to her new life as a royal by changing into a second wedding dress for the evening reception today — and she looked smouldering.

Gorgeous.

In contrast to her stunning Givenchy wedding dress, Markle, 36, opted for a sexy bespoke white silk crepe Stella McCartney gown that featured a high neck and bare shoulders.

Buckingham Palace noted that the duchess wore silky satin Aquazurra shoes with baby blue soles, and had her hair styled by George Northwood just for the private reception, which is being hosted by the Prince of Wales.

There they go!

The duke and duchess were spotted leaving St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle to Frogmore House in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. "This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power," the palace noted in a statement.

The car's licence plate reads "E190518" as a nod to the newlyweds' wedding date.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

The couple married today in St. George's Chapel, Windsor, in front of 600 guests inside the chapel, 2,640 members of the public who watched the nuptials from Windsor Castle, and thousands camped outside. Not to mention those watching at home.

Markle was escorted up the aisle by her father-in-law, the Prince of Wales, and when she got to the altar, Prince Harry said to her, "You look amazing."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service.

The ceremony included a powerful sermon by Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who told the bride and groom that there was "power in love," as well as a rendition of "Stand By Me" sung by gospel group The Kingdom Choir.

And plenty of A-listers watched the royal couple exchange vows, including Oprah, George and Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Elton John, Tom Hardy, David and Victoria Beckham, and the cast of "Suits."

Markle most likely got help choosing her wedding attire from her close friend, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, who attended the wedding with her husband, Ben Mulroney, and their three children, twins Brian and John, and daughter Ivy. Their kids were page boys and bridesmaid, respectfully, in the wedding party.

Months ago, as the wedding plans kicked off, Mulroney reportedly flew from her hometown of Toronto to London to be with Markle to help her pick a wedding gown. Mulroney has more than just great taste; she's also the Hudson's Bay's Fashion and Bridal Specialist and helped launch the Kleinfeld bridal brand in Toronto.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex leave St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle after their wedding ceremony on May 19, 2018.

Markle's simple yet elegant wedding dress was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, and featured bonded silk cady, an open bateau neckline, three-quarter sleeves, an underskirt in triple silk organza, and a five-metre long veil made from silk tulle.

"Ms. Markle and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design," Kensington Palace said in a statement. "The dress epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service.

The veil in particular was important to Markle, as each hand-embroidered flower that was sewn along the trim represented one of the 53 Commonwealth countries. Canada is represented by the bunchberry.

Kensington Palace revealed that Queen Elizabeth lent Markle the Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara. The tiara was made in 1932, and the centre brooch dates to 1893.

