Small, Easy Habits You Can Pick Up In 2020

They're just itty bitty.

Welcome to HuffPost Canada's (almost) daily guide to helping you pick up an easy, everyday ritual that can make your life a bit better, in a small but significant way.

Canadians are stressed out, anxious, and are feeling disconnected from each other. Every Monday through Friday, we’ll share a tiny tip to help you feel good. We’ve got your back.

Flip through our slideshow of small habits we did in 2019!

For whenever you’re feeling: Like you’re in need of some inspiration, motivation, and a little bit of fun.

What it is: As we embark on a new year (and new decade!), it’s only natural to look back on everything we accomplished last year.

In 2019, we started a regular franchise with the aim of making our readers’ lives a bit easier, healthier, and filled with a bit more joy — and we hope we’ve succeeded!

So, while we can’t wait to show you what we have in store for 2020, we’re rounding up our favourite easy habits from 2019 that you can definitely pick up this month, or anytime this year.

Happy New Year, everyone!

1
The Tip: Walking A Dog Can Help You Feel Less Lonely And Isolated
undefined undefined via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you need some fresh air; like you want some exercise; like you want to discover a new part of your ’hood; like you’re in the mood for some sweet doggy affection. Read more here.
2
The Tip: Intention Setting Can Help You Understand Yourself On A Deeper Level
Towfiqu Photography via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you want to inspire yourself, self-reflect, figure out your values, hold yourself accountable. Read more here.
3
The Tip: 5 Simple Ways To Reduce Waste In And Out Of The Home
EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you want to prevent the planet from becoming a total wasteland. Read more here.
4
The Tip: Doing 1 Yoga Pose A Day Can Help Manage Your Stress
fizkes via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you need to stretch your body. Read more here.
5
The Tip: Baking Your Own Bread Has Therapeutic Benefits
Ross Woodhall via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you want to try something new; when you want to impress your family during holiday get-togethers; when you want to smell something mouth-wateringly delicious. Read more here.
6
The Tip: Smelling A Book Can Bring Back Cherished Childhood Memories
Westend61 via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you want to remember your days spent at the library when you were a kid. Read more here.
7
The Tip: Dancing Isn't Just For Fun — It Can Improve Your Psychological Well-being
Willie B. Thomas via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Excited; like you need to move your body; like you need a break from work. Read more here.
8
The Tip: Why Your Phone Shouldn't Be A Part Of Your Morning Routine
10'000 Hours via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you need to cut down on your screen time. Read more here.
9
The Tip: Closing Your Browser Tabs Will Make You A Lot More Focused
nadia_bormotova via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Overwhelmed by the amount of tabs you have open. Read more here.
10
The Tip: This Is Why You Shouldn't Check Your Phone While Watching A Movie
Hoxton/Tom Merton via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you just want to enjoy a whole movie without being distracted by your New York Times notifications about the impeachment proceedings. Read more here.
11
The Tip: Baking Cookies Can Make You Less Stressed During The Holidays
bernardbodo via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Hungry; in need of a last-minute gift for a loved one. Read more here.
12
The Tip: Desk Plants Can Decrease Stress
DuKai photographer via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you need to brighten up your workspace. Read more here.
13
The Tip: Writing Just One Holiday Card Can Make You Feel Good
DGLimages via Getty Images
For whenever you're feeling: Full of joy and love; in the festive spirit. Read more here.
14
The Tip: Switching Up Your Workplace Can Make You More Productive
Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images
For whenever you're feeling: Like you need a change of scenery; like you want less distractions from colleagues; like you want to be more productive. Read more here.
15
The Tip: Make The Power Pose Part Of Your Daily Routine
Jessie Casson via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Nervous, small, insignificant. Read more here.
16
The Tip: Enjoy That Dessert
Westend61 via Getty Images
France, Paris, young woman eating two croissants in front of Eiffel Tower
17
The Tip: Pelvic Floor Exercises Can Help You Stop Peeing When You Laugh
MangoStar_Studio via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you pee (or poo) when you laugh/sneeze/cough/exercise/have sex; when you’re experiencing pelvic floor dysfunction. Read more here.
18
The Tip: Spraying A Scent In Your Bedroom Can Lift Your Mood
istarif via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like your mood needs a little lift. Read more here.
19
The Tip: Taking A Bath Is An Easy Mood Booster
olegbreslavtsev via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Stressed out, physically exhausted, mentally tapped out. Read more here.
20
The Tip: How ASMR Can Help You Relax And Fall Asleep
Prostock-Studio via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Really tired but you can’t sleep; stressed and anxious. Read more here.
21
The Tip: Writing A Letter To A Loved One Has Healing Benefits
Nattakorn Maneerat via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you desperately miss your best friend who lives in another city. Read more here.
22
The Tip: A Gratitude Jar Can Help You See The Positives In Your Life
natasaadzic via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you don’t have anything good going on in your life. Read more here.
23
The Tip: Hanging Up Art In Your Home Can Make You Happier
Hero Images via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you need a change of scenery. Read more here.
24
The Tip: Learning How To Sew Can Be Good For Your Well-being
Artem Peretiatko via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you need some “me” time; a break from your day job; an actual hobby that isn’t Fortnite; a mental health boost. Read more here.
25
The Tip: Fresh Air From The Big Outdoors Has Lasting Health Benefits
Hero Images via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Sluggish, tired, stressed. Read more here.
26
The Tip: Rearranging Furniture Can Give You A Sense Of Relief
Hero Images via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Bored of your space; like you need to be revitalized; like the cold, grey weather is affecting your mood. Read more here.
27
The Tip: Buy Yourself Flowers That Bloom In Winter
serezniy via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you want to be treated with something nice but don’t want to or can’t afford to spend a lot of money; like your home needs a refresh. Read more here.
28
The Tip: Getting An Extra Hour Of Sleep A Day Can Make You More Emotionally Intelligent
monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling:Constantly tired; sluggish; but also, maybe you just love sleep and want to do it more. Read more here.
29
The Tip: Reconnecting With Friends Can Help You Feel Less Regret
SolStock via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Ready to get reacquainted with someone you miss dearly. Read more here.
30
The Tip: Fabric Bags Are A Good Way To Go Green During The Holidays
WRS Photos via Getty Images
For whenever you’re feeling: Like you want to stop creating more waste; like you want to make a unique, homemade gift. Read more here.

